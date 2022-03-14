Charles and Camilla to represent the Queen at Commonwealth summit in Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla to represent the Queen at Commonwealth summit in Rwanda

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 12:01 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda on behalf of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda on behalf of the Queen (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda on behalf of the Queen.

CHOGM will take place in Kigali during the week of June 20, following its postponement in both 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Charles said it is more important than ever that Commonwealth countries come together for the summit amid the pandemic recovery, and that he and Camilla are delighted to be attending.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement as the heir to the throne prepared to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

The 95-year-old monarch pulled out of attending the event at Westminster Abbey, with the decision understood to be related to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

The Queen, who has just recovered from a bout of Covid, called time on her overseas visits a number of years ago, and secured Charles as the future Head of the Commonwealth – when he becomes King – when she hosted the London CHOGM in 2018.

The prince last represented the Queen at the event in Sri Lanka in 2013 – a move that was interpreted as preparation for his future role as monarch.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting – Sri Lanka
The Prince of Wales during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles said in his message: “As the world works to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, and in this Jubilee year, it is more important than ever that the countries of the Commonwealth come together.

“As a family of some 2.4 billion people from 54 nations across six continents, the Commonwealth represents a rich diversity of traditions, experience and talents which can help to build a more equal, sustainable and prosperous future.

“With this shared sense of common purpose, and in view of recent, enforced postponements, my wife and I are delighted to be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in June.”

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting summit in London in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)

The event, which is usually held in a different country every two years, brings together leaders from the 54 Commonwealth nations.

It is used to discuss topical issues affecting the Commonwealth and the wider world.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]