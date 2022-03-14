Meghan’s father wants day in court with duchess and her ‘ginger husband’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meghan’s father wants day in court with duchess and her ‘ginger husband’

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 1:43 pm
The Oprah interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
The Oprah interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle said he is hoping to face Meghan and her “ginger husband” in court as part of the defamation case being brought by the duchess’s half sister.

Mr Markle has sided with his older daughter Samantha Markle and said he would be “thrilled” to be able to defend her.

She is alleging in court documents that Meghan made “false and malicious lies” about her during the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview and in the Finding Freedom biography.

Ms Markle said this subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

Commonwealth Day 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan’s father, in his new YouTube channel in collaboration with Karl Larsen – the first photographer to find and photograph him – said: “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face to face.

“I haven’t seen my grandchildren. I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter.”

Meghan has been estranged from her father since he was caught staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her 2018 wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

In her Oprah interview, she said she was an only child and only saw her half sister a handful of times, the legal papers said.

The court documents allege that Meghan promoted a narrative that Ms Markle sold false stories about her childhood to the tabloids.

Royal wedding
Meghan has been estranged from her father since before her wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

With a copy of the Finding Freedom book, some notes and a long lens digital camera on the table in front of him, Mr Markle said: “I can’t imagine Meghan even going into the court with this.

“I think she should settle because she can’t defend the things she has said.”

He began the episode by saying: “Hi. I’m Thomas, Meghan’s dad and this gentleman is Karl who got the first photo of me and ruined my life and then saved me.”

Mr Markle said they became friends after Mr Larsen reached out to him in support.

A spokesperson for the duchess has yet to comment.

Michael Kump, Meghan’s lawyer, said of the legal action: “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour.

“We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

