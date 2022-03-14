Rail passengers warned over Easter journeys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Rail passengers warned over Easter journeys

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 1:21 pm
Passengers are being asked to plan ahead and check journeys in advance this Easter (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Passengers are being asked to plan ahead and check journeys in advance this Easter (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Rail passengers planning an Easter getaway are being warned of disruption as Network Rail carries out 530 engineering projects costing a total of £83 million.

The West Coast Main Line will be closed between London Euston and Milton Keynes over the entire four-day bank holiday weekend due to upgrades of the existing line and HS2 work.

Avanti West Coast customers planning journeys between the capital and Scotland are being urged to travel either before Friday April 15 or after Monday April 18.

Signalling work at Clapham Junction means no Southern trains will serve London Victoria, and South Western Railway will run a reduced timetable at Vauxhall.

Services between Birmingham and Coventry will be diverted via Solihull because of bridge renewal work at Coventry South Junction and HS2 preparations at Hampton-in-Arden.

Rail replacement buses will run between Cardiff Central and Ebbw Vale Town due to track upgrade work in the Llanhilleth area of South Wales.

But more than 95% of Britain’s railways will remain open over the bank holiday weekend, according to Network Rail.

Chief executive Andrew Haines said: “The majority of the railway will be open as usual this Easter for people to take a short break or visit loved ones, but some routes will be affected by our upgrade works, so we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and check their journeys in advance.

“We’ll be carrying out hundreds of vital projects that will improve passengers’ journeys in future – for example by improving reliability and boosting capacity on the network.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal