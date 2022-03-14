The Queen’s Commonwealth Day message in full

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is the Queen’s full Commonwealth Day message:

“In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.

“Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time.

“That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved.

“We are nourished and sustained by our relationships and, throughout my life, I have enjoyed the privilege of hearing what the relationships built across the great reach and diversity of the Commonwealth have meant to people and communities.

“Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship.

“It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

“In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“And on this special day for our family – in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games – I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come.”

ELIZABETH R.