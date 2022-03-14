Two detained for trying to breach cordon around squat at oligarch’s mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Two detained for trying to breach cordon around squat at oligarch’s mansion

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 7:03 pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Two people have been detained after trying to breach a cordon outside a Russian oligarch’s London mansion which has been occupied by squatters.

The pair were stopped by police near the property belonging to Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, west London, at around 6.30pm on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police have detained two people who attempted to breach a police cordon close to the building where a protest remains ongoing in Belgrave Square, W1.”

Police remain at the scene where four protesters have been surrounded by officers on the balcony of the central London mansion.

The squatters broke into the property at around 1am on Monday and declared that it “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

The street has been cordoned off with at least 10 police vehicles and more than 30 officers at the scene.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said officers completed a search of the property early in the afternoon and found no protesters inside.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Police around the mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Officers wearing harnesses first tried to deploy a ladder to access the balcony but after the squatters sat in the way to obstruct them, a JCB crane was moved in to lift them up instead.

Police wearing riot gear used a drill to break open the front door and enter the house.

The squatters call themselves the London Mahknovists, after Nestor Makhno, who led an anarchist force that attempted to form a stateless society in Ukraine during the Russian Revolution of 1917-23.

They hung a Ukrainian flag as well as two signs which read “this property has been liberated” and “Putin go f*** yourself”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The squatters have been occupying the property since around 1pm on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They also danced, played music and one man sang lines from the Dirty Dancing song (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

Mr Deripaska has been described as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch” who is “closely associated” with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.

His wealth is estimated to be £2.3 billion and he has a multimillion-pound property portfolio in the UK which, according to a 2007 High Court judgment, includes the house at 5 Belgrave Square.

Records indicate it has not changed hands since and is owned by an offshore British Virgin Islands company.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal