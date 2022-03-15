London to light Olympic ‘legacy flame’ to celebrate games’ 10th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

London to light Olympic ‘legacy flame’ to celebrate games’ 10th anniversary

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 12:03 am
London will mark the ten-year anniversary of hosting the Olympic Games with the lighting of a flame as part of a day of events (Scott Wilson/PA)
London will mark the ten-year anniversary of hosting the Olympic Games with the lighting of a flame as part of a day of events (Scott Wilson/PA)

London will mark the ten-year anniversary of hosting the Olympic Games with the lighting of a flame as part of a day of events.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is to join Londoners in igniting an “anniversary legacy flame” at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on July 23.

The day will also see live performances and workshops from the V&A, BBC and Sadler’s Wells theatre, who are partners for the cultural and educational East Bank district development at the Olympic park site.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
The Olympic park will also see a range of events to celebrate the occasion (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Organisers are expecting thousands of visitors to attend the free event.

Mr Khan, said: “In the 10 years since the Olympic and Paralympic games, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been at the centre of a vast regeneration project, the impact of which has been felt across London and the whole of the UK.

“Whether through housing, culture, tech or sporting achievement, I am proud that the Olympic legacy continues to shine.”

Tuesday’s announcement of the event comes as a survey reveals 81%of people believe it was the right decision to invest in the games and 79% are proud of the Olympic legacy and say it has benefited local people in East London.

The Olympic park will see numerous events in 2022, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark in July and August – making the venue the world’s first sports arena to host competitions for Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship and Commonwealth events in the same sport.

Lee Valley VeloPark will also be the venue for a free exhibition opening in April  featuring the legacy story of the 2012 Games. It will showcase a number of displays including 2012 medals and torches and cycling items on loan from the National Paralympic Heritage Centre.

The London Aquatics Centre and East Bank will also be showcased during the London Festival of Architecture throughout June along with walks, talks and events detailing how the area has developed.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation – the organisation tasked with developing the area – said: “Our programme of events celebrates that wonderful summer of sport in 2012 as well as all that has been delivered since then. And the legacy will continue in the years to come more housing, jobs and opportunities for local people being delivered.

“It is fantastic to see that people have such fond memories of 2012 but also appreciate the legacy that has been, and continues to be, created here in East London.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal