Murder investigation prompted after man found in street with fatal stab wounds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fatal stabbing of a man in his 40s in Liverpool’s east has prompted police to call for witnesses as part of a murder investigation.

Emergency services were called around 8.55pm to Rock Grove, Old Swan, and found the man in the street with significant injuries, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

He was given CPR but was pronounced dead at the scene.

APPEAL | We've launched a murder investigation following a fatal stabbing on Rock Grove, Old Swan this evening, Mon 14 March. A man in his 40s was found in the street with significant injuries. We are appealing for anyone with information to contact us https://t.co/sDyeVLWTkC pic.twitter.com/sa3Skxkmfd — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) March 14, 2022

A female was found inside a property on Rock Grove with stab wounds and was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

Rock Grove and surrounding roads have been closed as crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations, the force said.

Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“An investigation is now underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove this evening between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.

“It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to directly message @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting log 1068 of 14 March.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.