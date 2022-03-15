Footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined for going 8mph over speed limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined for going 8mph over speed limit

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:55 am
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (PA)
England and Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been fined after he was caught driving eight miles per hour over the speed limit in his Lamborghini.

The 24-year-old striker was issued with three penalty points and ordered to pay a £900 fine, £620 costs and a £90 surcharge at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after he admitted driving the sports car at 58mph in a 50mph zone.

The footballer, who did not attend court for the hearing, had been due to stand trial after he initially pleaded not guilty to exceeding the speed limit and failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver.

Barry Warburton, defending, said he would be changing his plea to exceeding the speed limit to guilty.

Michael O’Kane, prosecuting, said no evidence would be offered in respect of the second charge.

He said Calvert-Lewin’s Lamborghini was travelling along the A533 at Halton Lodge, in Runcorn, Cheshire, just after 1pm on August 18 last year.

Mr Warburton told magistrates: “He has got a disposable income in excess of £450 a week. I think you are probably aware he is a professional footballer.”

The court heard the maximum fine for the offence was £1,000 but Calvert-Lewin’s guilty plea meant it was dropped by 10%.

Chair of the bench Roy Baron ordered the total amount of £1,610 should be paid within 28 days.

Six members of the press were in court for the hearing, which lasted under 10 minutes.

The court was told Calvert-Lewin had three penalty points on his licence already from a speeding matter on February 28 2020.

The footballer joined Everton in 2016 and made his debut for the England national team in 2020.

He was absent from Everton’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday as the club said he was ill.

