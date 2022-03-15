‘Ark’ site created to protect endangered UK crayfish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

‘Ark’ site created to protect endangered UK crayfish

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:01 am
White-clawed crayfish are under threat due to bigger American invaders which can pass on a deadly bug (PA)
White-clawed crayfish are under threat due to bigger American invaders which can pass on a deadly bug (PA)

A refuge for one of the UK’s most endangered species has been carefully created by the National Trust.

White-clawed crayfish are under threat due to bigger American invaders which can pass on a deadly bug.

One of the native crayfish’s best habitats is the River Wansbeck in Northumberland, so 100 have been taken to an adapted old cattle drinking hole at nearby Wallington, run by the National Trust.

The so-called Ark site will be a safe place for them to breed and re-establish their numbers.

National Trust rangers have spent 15 months preparing, and used dry-stone walling techniques to create crevices that imitate the crayfish’s natural habitat.

The site is fed by a spring, with the water flowing over significant barriers before it reaches the Wansbeck, meaning the chances of invasive American signal crayfish or plague entering are low.

Matthew Fitch, National Trust Ranger at Wallington, said: “This species is very much on a knife edge.

“It’s so important we shore up the healthy populations, like the one we’re fortunate to have here on the Wansbeck, as quickly as we can, to make sure it doesn’t vanish from our rivers altogether.

“The ‘Ark’ site will not only give us a safe haven for white-clawed crayfish at Wallington but also contribute to the long-term protection of the animal, as the crayfish that are kept here can in theory be used to repopulate other waterbodies.”

