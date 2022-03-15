Sir Steve McQueen discusses new Blitz film at Windsor investiture ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Steve McQueen discusses new Blitz film at Windsor investiture ceremony

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:31 pm
Sir Steve McQueen (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sir Steve McQueen has said his next film, set to begin production this autumn, will tell the stories of Londoners during the Blitz.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and artist, who directed 12 Years A Slave, was given his knighthood for services to art and film by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Sir Steve said he was “very happy” for his mother, who attended the ceremony with him.

Asked what was discussed with Anne, he told the PA news agency: “We discussed pending projects I’m doing – I’m doing a film called Blitz and we discussed that.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Professor Sir Michael McBride (Steve Parsons/PA)

“The Blitz is the one we’re working on which we hopefully start some time in the autumn.

“It’s about London, starting in 1940, this is what we’re attempting to do and we’ll see how it pans out.”

His drama 12 Years A Slave, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as Solomon Northup, told the story of a free black man in the US who was kidnapped and sold into slavery.

Sir Steve, 52, won the Oscar for best picture in 2014, the first black filmmaker to do so.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Gillian Coultard is made an MBE (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He is also known for his 2008 historical drama Hunger and 2011 film Shame.

Sir Steve won the prestigious Turner Prize in 1999 and was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011 for services to the visual arts.

In 2020, he released Small Axe, a film series set in London’s West Indian community, and more recently directed Uprising, a three-part documentary series exploring key events in race relations in Britain.

Talking about Small Axe, he said: “It was about telling broader stories about British lives and shining a light on a history which wasn’t given a platform.

“For me it was about getting it out in the everyday.”

Others recognised were Sara Rowbotham, a former health worker who exposed a child sex abuse ring in Rochdale, Professor Sir Michael McBride, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer, and former England football captain Gillian Coultard.

