Queen greets diplomats on screen at Windsor

The Queen has carried out virtual audiences at Windsor – the day after missing the Commonwealth Day service.

The head of state, in a blue and grey patterned silk day dress, received the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan via video-link at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday.

Enkhsukh Battumur, Ambassador of Mongolia, and his wife Ganchimeg Purevdorj, are received by the Queen via video-link (Yui Mok/PA)

Mongolian ambassador Enkhsukh Battumur, in traditional dress, presented his letters of credence as he spoke to the monarch online.

The Queen, 95, also greeted Rukhshona Emomali, the republic of Tajikistan’s diplomat.

On Monday the Prince of Wales represented his mother in Westminster Abbey for the annual celebration of the Commonwealth.

Rukhshona Emomali, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, presents her credentials to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen, who has just recovered from Covid, pulled out of attending the high-profile event – due to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

In her message on Commonwealth Day, the monarch said it had made her happy, during her Platinum Jubilee year, to reaffirm the pledge she made in 1947 as a 21-year-old to devote her life in service.