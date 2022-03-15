MBE ‘validation’ for health worker who exposed Rochdale child sex abuse ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MBE ‘validation’ for health worker who exposed Rochdale child sex abuse ring

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 2:37 pm
Sara Rowbotham was presented with her MBE by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
A former health worker who exposed a child sex abuse ring in Rochdale has said her MBE is “validation” that she “did the right thing”.

Sara Rowbotham, who was depicted in the TV drama Three Girls, was presented with the honour for services to young people by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Ms Rowbotham made hundreds of referrals detailing the abuse and sexual grooming of young people between 2005 and 2011.

Sara Rowbotham received her MBE for services to young people from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I’m quite emotional really, it’s been an exciting and really lovely day.

“It’s quite emotional to think things have come so far, and to receive this honour is really important.

“It really reminds me of those times and it’s almost a bit of a trigger after coming to the end of such a horrible situation.

“To be recognised for the hard work and energy and effort of not only myself but the rest of my team is really important.”

Three Girls told the harrowing story of the children who were groomed, sexually abused and trafficked by British Pakistani men in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Ms Rowbotham said it was “surreal” to have been depicted by actress Maxine Peake.

British Independent Film Awards 2018 – London
Actress Maxine Peake played Sara Rowbotham in the TV dramatisation of the Rochdale child sex abuse scandal (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “I think it’s really important that people understand the complexities of exploitation, it is a really difficult phenomena.

“I did feel as though I was kind of being pushed aside – for then everybody else to recognise that I did the right thing is validation really.

“The energy and effort that was put in, the anger and the frustration that I felt is acknowledged.

“I think it (abuse) probably is still happening but what our work did was allow victims to come forward.”

