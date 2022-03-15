Covid highlighted inequalities, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Covid highlighted inequalities, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer says

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 2:39 pm
Professor Sir Michael McBride (Steve Parsons/PA)
Professor Sir Michael McBride (Steve Parsons/PA)

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted “huge health inequalities” which must be addressed, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Sir Michael McBride said he told the Princess Royal about his work over the past few years while receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Sir Michael told the PA news agency he was “very honoured” to receive it, saying it was recognition of the support from his family and colleagues.

He said: “I think it’s really important that health teams are recognised, we’ve all given so much over the last number of years, our lives and livelihoods.

“It’s important that we take every opportunity to recognise the contribution, the commitment, the dedication.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Professor Sir Michael McBride is given his knighthood by the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I hope that those that I’ve worked with, those that have been my privilege to work with, recognise this award, and my receiving this is a recognition of their contribution, of their support.”

Sir Michael went on to warn that there is “some time to go” in living with coronavirus, urging people to continue “looking out for each other”.

He added: “Apart from dealing with Covid we also have to deal with the consequences of Covid.

“And there’s no doubt that mental health has suffered, significant community, significant backlogs in terms of waiting times in the NHS, people delays and accessing care.

“Those are real challenges and what Covid has also done is shone a spotlight on the huge health inequalities that we have in society, and we need to do more to address that.

“Those who suffered the most during the pandemic are those that have least.

“It’s really important that we use this opportunity to double down on those public health priorities and that we make the health of the nation our priority, that we reduce health inequalities and that we begin to rebuild our health service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal