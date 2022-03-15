Countess of Wessex tells UN event ‘life has regressed’ for women in Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Countess of Wessex tells UN event ‘life has regressed’ for women in Afghanistan

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 8:59 pm
The Countess of Wessex spoke at the Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan conference (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Countess of Wessex spoke at the Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan conference (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Countess of Wessex has said women in Afghanistan have become “virtual prisoners in their own homes” as she addressed a United Nations event aimed at upholding women’s rights in the country.

Sophie told the conference in New York that “life has regressed” in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in August.

She said that while the world’s attention has turned to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “the crisis in Afghanistan has not gone away and the effects are worsening daily”.

Sophie said: “The Taliban would have us believe that they are allowing citizens to go about their normal activities.

“We know that this is not true.

“So while we welcome their announcement that they have committed to reopening schools to girls this month, and the return of some women to university, what we know is that the rights of women and girls have worsened.”

The country is facing a humanitarian and economic crisis and food shortages, she said.

“It is so hard to imagine how much has changed for so many in so little time – where once there was hope, with women playing a central role in society, there is now hunger, destitution and violence”.

The countess also said she recently met an Afghan translator living in the UK, who told her he fears for the women in his family back home.

She said: “Most of them dare not even go out of their houses at all, terrified of being taken, abused, or worse.

“He is frightened for so many women and girls, who have now become virtual prisoners in their own homes”.

The Taliban’s claims of upholding women’s rights according to their interpretation of Islam and pressure from the international community have afforded some freedoms compared with the first time they ruled Afghanistan until 2001.

Sophie
The Countess of Wessex, pictured during a visit to RAF Wittering, Peterborough, in 2021, is a long-time advocate for women’s rights (David Rose/Daily Telegraph/PA)

But women have faced restrictions since the Taliban’s return to power, with a crackdown on protesters and the detention of activists and journalists.

Sophie urged the international community to “support the brave women peacebuilders and activists, and all those who have stood up to the Taliban to demand their rights, while risking their lives in doing so”.

The Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan event, hosted by the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan, UN Women and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, convened experts to discuss how to achieve this.

Sophie’s speech at the event was part of a four-day trip to New York, where she is carrying out a number of official royal duties.

The 57-year-old is a long-time advocate for women and girls, and publicly committed herself to supporting the UK’s work helping victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war in 2019.

She has also worked to promote women through the Women’s Network Forum, which she founded in 2014 to boost gender balance and equality in the workplace.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal