Anne presents trophies after Camilla cancels visit to Cheltenham Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Princess Royal stepped in to present racing trophies after the Duchess of Cornwall cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival.

Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid but has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.

The duchess was due to spend the day at the races and present trophies to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but Anne hosted the prizegiving ceremony and her daughter Zara Tindall was also spotted at the course.

The duchess with the Prince of Wales during a visit to the Irish Cultural Centre on Tuesday (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

It is the second time this week the duchess has missed an event after she dropped out of a Commonwealth reception.

On Tuesday she visited the Irish Cultural Centre in west London with the Prince of Wales, and the couple celebrated Irish culture ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

They appeared to enjoy a busy and varied tour of the centre in Hammersmith, with the duchess taking part in all the activities.

But she cancelled an appearance at an evening event on Monday, when she was due to meet High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff with Charles. They both attended the Commonwealth Day service earlier in the day.

Paul Townend after winning the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on Energumene, and receives a trophy from the Princess Royal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Clarence House confirmed the duchess would not be attending the Cheltenham Festival but declined to comment further.

Last week, the duchess said she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the virus.

When she met a group of record-breaking charity rowers at Clarence House, she told them: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.

“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”

Zara Tindall spent her second day at the Cheltenham Festival (Mike Egerton/PA)

The duchess, 74, tested positive for Covid on Valentine’s Day and caught the virus for the first time just days after Charles contracted the illness for a second time.

Camilla is triple vaccinated but appears to be taking a precautionary approach following the illness which has seen cases rise in recent days.

The Queen has also recently recovered from a bout of Covid and returned to in-person royal events, and her cousin the Duke of Gloucester missed the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey after testing positive.