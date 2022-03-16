Astronomer couple honoured with English Heritage blue plaque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Astronomer couple honoured with English Heritage blue plaque

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:11 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 3:17 pm
Astronomer couple honoured with English Heritage blue plaque (English Heritage/PA)
English Heritage have unveiled a blue plaque in honour of a couple who championed amateur astronomy and aimed to make the subject field more accessible for women.

Annie and Walter Maunder, who completed important work on sunspots, solar photography and debunking the canals-on-Mars myth, have been commemorated outside their former home in Lewisham.

It was during their time at the south-east London address that they published the 1904 sunspot article with the famous “butterfly diagram”, English Heritage have said.

They said that in spite of her education and expertise, which was higher and more specialised than her husband’s, Annie’s gender prevented her from taking a professional role in the field.

The heritage organisation said that she was appointed one of the lady computers at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich as part of a scheme to employ young women to undertake routine observational duties.

The work had previously been done by teenage boys and the posts were poorly paid with no possibility of promotion. Meanwhile, the four women appointed had all studied mathematics at Cambridge and were working under non-graduate male assistants, English Heritage added.

(Alamy/PA)

Planetary scientist and proposer of the blue plaque, Nicholas Heavens, said: “Both of the Maunders strived and sacrificed to become well-respected and sometimes visionary professional astronomers, facing obstacles on account of class and gender, especially Annie.

“They succeeded by sharing their abilities and opportunities with one another and helped expand participation in astronomy to a much wider section of UK society.

“I think they would be pleased if this Blue Plaque inspired future Londoners of all backgrounds to pursue scientific research.”

English Heritage previously said it aims to tell the stories of London’s working class with its 2022 blue plaque awards.

Among the blue plaques announced last month is the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies’ headquarters in Westminster during the run-up to the Representation of the People Act 1918.

Britain’s first professional female landscape gardener, Fanny Wilkinson, was also announced as having a plaque unveiled at her former home in Bloomsbury, central London, and the site of the famous match girls’ strike of 1888 at the former Bryant and May factory in Bow, east London, will also be marked.

