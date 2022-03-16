Transmission of Covid from mothers to newborns is ‘rare’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transmission of Covid from mothers to newborns is ‘rare’

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:31 pm
Covid transmission between mother’s and newborns is “rare” according to a new study (PA)
The risk of women passing on Covid-19 to their newborn babies is “low”, according to a new study.

The chance of transmitting the virus while pregnant, during labour, or after the baby is born is less than 2%, researchers said.

When proper preventive steps are taken after a mother tests positive, such as the use of face masks, “infection of newborn babies is unlikely”, they concluded.

Academics led by experts from the University of Birmingham reviewed data from 472 global studies, which looked at data on 952 mothers and 18,237 babies.

Across the world, just 1.8% of the 14,271 babies born to mothers with Covid-19 went on to test positive themselves, the study, published in The BMJ, found.

In the US, the risk seems to be “extremely rare” at just 0.1%.

In less affluent countries, the risk appears to be slightly higher, the researchers said.

Among the positive cases studied, there was data on 592 babies which suggested they may have picked up the virus from their mothers.

There were 14 documented mother-to-child transmissions.

In a linked editorial, Catherine McLean Pirkle, an associate professor at the University of Hawaii, wrote: “Overall, findings from this review seem reassuring.

“Although the results indicate that mother-to-child transmission is possible in utero during the antenatal period, during labour or delivery (intrapartum), and after delivery (postpartum), rates of positivity among infants born to mothers with Sars-Cov-2 are low.

“Furthermore, in affluent world regions such as North America, positivity among exposed infants appears to be extremely rare (0.1%).

“Combined, the results suggest that when proper preventive measures are taken during intrapartum and early postpartum periods, such as consistent and appropriate use of personal protective equipment, infection of newborn babies is unlikely.”

Ms Pirkle said just seven instances of the virus being passed on during pregnancy were identified, indicating that “in utero transmission is possible but exceedingly rare”.

After babies are born, infections can potentially develop from a “variety of exposures” but are still rare, she added.

There was no association between breastfeeding and infection in newborns.

While the study suggests mothers rarely pass on Covid to their children, medics said having the virus in pregnancy can still pose a risk, particularly if the mother is unvaccinated.

