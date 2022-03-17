St Patrick’s Day celebrations return after two-year Covid absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across Ireland, with massive crowds on the streets of Dublin, after Covid-19 led to events being cancelled over the last two years.

Cities, towns and villages across the island are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions, with up to 400,000 people expected to attend the traditional parade in Dublin and many more watching it live on TV.

In March 2020, swathes of St Patrick’s Day plans were cancelled with the onset of the global pandemic, with parades axed in Dublin and Belfast.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘connections’, in a nod to people connecting through arts and heritage.

This year, in Dublin, the parade began at Parnell Square and made its way through O’Connell Street and around College Green, before winding through Lord Edward Street and ending in Kevin Street at around 2pm.

Thousands descended onto the streets of the capital, with a sea of green blanketing the main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street.

The city was adorned with shamrock hats, leprechauns and long fake ginger beards.

Young children sat on parents’ shoulders to get the best view of the vast array of marching bands and dance and musical groups.

Participants enjoy the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Members of Ireland’s Ukrainian community led the parade, with the Irish and Ukrainian flags held side by side in a sign of the country’s solidarity.

Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington and Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane were the grand marshals.

The pair waved at the crowds who lined the streets of Dublin.

The Tokyo gold medal-winning boxer described the opportunity to parade through her local streets as “fantastic”.

“For myself and Ellen to be grand marshals, two female athletes, it’s amazing and it shows the strength in female sport, it’s always been there,” she told the PA news agency.

American-Irish actor John C. Reilly takes part in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, which has returned in full, with crowds on the streets of Dublin after Covid-19 put a pause on celebrations for the last two years. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022.

“To be chosen to walk through our city as grand marshals is fantastic. It’s great to show younger kids coming up that if they work hard they can achieve anything.

“I am not just representing myself, I’m representing the people of Ireland and the people of my community. It’s not every day that people from the inner city get to be a grand marshal and I’ve really got the backing of them all and they are all really delighted.

“I went to the parade in Dublin when I was a kid with my three brothers, and so many friends went as well.”

Hollywood actor John C Reilly was the international guest of honour at the Dublin parade.

The Irish/American star said it was a great opportunity to “spread joy” during a difficult time in the world.

Dressed in a green tweed suit from Dublin’s famed Louis Copeland & Sons store, Mr Reilly said he was excited to take part in the celebrations.

Anna McGowan, interim director at the St Patrick’s Festival, said it was emotional to see the return of the parade.

She said: “It’s been three calendar years since the last parade and there’s so many people whose lives are about putting on a show, and to be able to do that this year, and to welcome people back on to the streets of Dublin for our national days, it is so emotional and so important.

“I’m thrilled to be back.

“This parade will be bigger and brighter than ever before. We’ve been able to double the creative content in the parade.

“We’re also just thrilled to be able to welcome back our international marching bands to Dublin, so that’s going to be fantastic.

It is such an honour to have these incredible people as our Grand Marshals and International Guest of Honour for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022 ☘️💚🇮🇪#SPF22 pic.twitter.com/uAnm8fsIfe — St. Patrick's Festival 🇮🇪🐍☘️💚 (@stpatricksfest) March 17, 2022

“The theme this year is connections. It’s all about inviting people to reconnect with each other after a really tough two years that we’ve had.

“We want people to come back into the streets of Dublin, into your towns and connect with each other. We enjoy those moments together and come back together.

“We will also have an opening moment to show Ireland’s solidarity with Ukraine. Irish people have a strong sense of support and we want to show that part of Irish people.”

In Belfast, the first parade since 2019 left City Hall at 1pm.

Organisers said the theme was “We are all Patrick, we are all Belfast”.

The parade will travel along Donegall Place, into High Street, Bridge Street and Waring Street and finish in Donegall Street close to Writers’ Square.