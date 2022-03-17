In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.

People arriving for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Massive crowds were expected on the streets of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Dennis Courtney, from County Cork, wearing a green hat to celebrate St Patrick’s Day at the Cheltenham Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

Many people dressed up for the occasion (Brian Lawless/PA)

Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.

Hollywood actor John C Reilly is the international guest of honour at the Dublin parade (Brian Lawless/PA)

Spectators ahead of the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin draws huge crowds (Brian Lawless/PA)

People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

Skylar Kaye from Texas was ready for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Anna DeAngelis and Bruno Ferranti, from Brazil, dressed up for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

People arrived early to get a good spot to watch the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)