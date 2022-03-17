Police must be ‘ready to adapt’ to constantly changing terror threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police must be ‘ready to adapt’ to constantly changing terror threat

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:23 pm
Police face ever-changing terrorist threats, said Dame Cressida Dick (Peter Byrne/PA)
The outgoing Metropolitan Police Commissioner has described the threat of terrorism as a “real and present danger” which is “constantly changing and evolving”.

Dame Cressida Dick said police must be “ready to adapt” but, as she prepares to leave her post, added “we are in a good position” to tackle the threats posed by terrorists in “whatever form or guise we find them”.

Speaking before the fifth anniversary of the Westminster terror attack, she said: “We must not be complacent. The terrorism threat is a real and present danger. It is, as I’ve said, constantly changing and evolving. We have to be ready to adapt and change our approach to match the threats we face.”

In the past five years the country has faced “devastating attacks” but “we’ve also made great strides to improve our capability,” she told reporters at the briefing on Thursday.

The counter terrorism operation is “stronger and more effective now than when I started as commissioner,” Dame Cressida said, adding: “I firmly believe … we are in a good position to meet and tackle the threats, meet and deal with the risks that are posed by terrorists in whatever form or guise we find them over the coming months and years.”

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said there were around “800 live investigations running at the moment”, about 80% of which are linked to Islamist extremism and that “remains the predominant ideological threat we face in our work.”

On March 22 2017, Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians and stabbed Pc Keith Palmer before being shot by police in the grounds of Parliament in the first of five terror attacks in the UK that year.

There have been 11 Islamist extremist attacks since the start of 2017. Some 32 late-stage terror plots were foiled in that time, 18 of which were linked to Islamist ideology and 12 that were related to right-wing extremism, Mr Jukes added.

Over the last five years “most significantly”, officers have seen a rise in the threat from “self-initiated terrorists”, commonly described as lone wolves, as opposed to cells of terrorists being directed to act.

Anti-terror police are also “increasingly” seeing examples of extreme right-wing threats, which can include anti-Semitic and Islamophobic rhetoric as well as featuring “violent misogyny”. The perpetrators are “substantially younger” than before, which is a “real concern”, Mr Jukes said.

The threat to the UK from terrorism was lowered to substantial – meaning an attack is likely – in February. Three months earlier it had been raised to severe, meaning an attack was highly likely, after two attacks took place within weeks of each other.

Mr Jukes told reporters the investigation into terror attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in November, which killed the bomber Emad Al Swealmeen, continues.

An inquest following his death heard he bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a “bomb-making factory” to manufacture a device with “murderous intent”.

He died from an explosion and subsequent fire when the device detonated in a taxi, which was driven by David Perry who managed to escape after the blast, as it pulled up outside the hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

Mr Jukes said there are still “questions unanswered” and at present no-one else has been connected to the attack.

He added: “It does appear that the individual had the characteristics of someone who was acting alone and self-initiated. I say all of that caveated by the fact that it’s ongoing but also want to recognise that it was a relatively sophisticated attempted attack … and for that reason it is very unlikely that an individual would have gained that knowledge without at least accessing online materials.”

