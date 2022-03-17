Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 2:17 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 3:21 pm
This image made available by Nasa shows star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 used to align the mirrors of the James Webb Space Telescope, with galaxies and stars surrounding it (NASA/STScI via AP)
Nasa’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

The image from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot – not an official science observation – to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single co-ordinated image taken one million miles away from Earth.

Officials said it worked better than expected.

Last month, Nasa looked at a much closer star with 18 separate images from its mirror segments.

Scientists said they were giddy as they watched the latest test photos arrive.

Nasa’s test image was aimed at a star 100 times fainter than the human eye can see – 2,000 light-years away.

A light-year is nearly six trillion miles.

The shape of Webb’s mirrors and its filters made the shimmering star look more red and spiky but the background really stole the show.

“You can’t help but see those thousands of galaxies behind it, really gorgeous,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations project scientist.

Those galaxies are several billions of years old.

Eventually, scientists hope Webb will see so far away and back in time that it will only be “a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang”, Ms Rigby said.

The first science images will not come until late June or early July.

The 10 billion dollar (£7.6 billion) Webb – successor to the nearly 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope – blasted off from South America in December and reached its designated perch in January.

