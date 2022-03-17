Pub owner donates premises to house Ukrainian mothers and children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pub owner donates premises to house Ukrainian mothers and children

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:11 pm
The Montreal Arms in Brighton needs renovating to turn it into a usable living space (Charlie Southall/PA)
The Montreal Arms in Brighton needs renovating to turn it into a usable living space (Charlie Southall/PA)

A pub owner who experienced living in a women’s refuge as a child has said offering his home to house Ukrainian mothers and children would give him a pleasure he had “not experienced before”.

Some nine days after collecting the keys to the Montreal Arms in Brighton, Charlie Southall decided to offer it for use as a free co-living space for Ukrainian women and children who have fled the Russian invasion.

The 43-year-old has lived in Brighton for the last 15 years but grew up in poverty and spent a summer living in a women’s refuge in Stafford when he was 10-years-old after his parents’ divorce.

The Montreal Arms in Brighton has been donated by its owner to Ukrainian refugees (Charlie Southall/PA)

At the time, Mr Southall received help from the youth charity The Prince’s Trust, founded by the Prince of Wales, which he said hugely influenced his decision to donate the building, as he knew the positive experience that charitable intervention could have.

“Although it sounds horrific, and of course there was an underlying crisis, I have got really positive memories from that experience because it felt like a fresh start,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’ve got firsthand experience of how that co-living, peer support system can really help people that are in that situation … now I’m able to do something to help others, and you know what, it’s been one of the nicest things I’ve done in recent times.

“I was watching the news and like all of us, I’ve been quite moved by the humanitarian crisis … it really had an effect on me.

“(Donating the pub) has woken me up and I’m enjoying it, it’s giving me a pleasure that I’ve not experienced before and it’s a fortunate position to be in.”

An artist’s impression of what the living area in the pub could look like (Dragonfly video production/PA)

The video production company owner has started a GoFundMe page to raise £85,000 to pay for the renovations needed to turn the former pub into a usable living space.

The renovation plans include creating a kitchen, a living space and a play area for children, utilising the open-plan layout on the ground floor of the building.

There are already six rooms on the upper floor which will be used as bedrooms.

Mr Southall said he would offer the pub for a minimum of three years, to match the Government Homes for Ukraine refugee scheme which promises a three-year visa for refugees fleeing the war.

His campaign also aims to raise donations from local businesses and he would like local residents to contribute and participate in the building works.

An artist’s impression of what the bedrooms in the pub could look like (Dragonfly video production/PA)

He has been in talks with various charities to help with the property once it is up and running as a community space, including how to help with language barriers and mental health rehabilitation.

Mr Southall said he had been moved by the support of the local community in Brighton, and that people had offered kitchen appliances and vans to help move supplies.

One woman, who owns a local pottery cafe, offered tiles with which Ukrainian children could paint and decorate their rooms.

To follow Mr Southall’s fundraising efforts, visit www.gofundme.com/f/rennovating-a-home-for-ukrainian-refugees.

