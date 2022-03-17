Sarah, Duchess of York travels to Poland after organising help for refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sarah, Duchess of York travels to Poland after organising help for refugees

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 5:13 pm
Sarah, Duchess of York said she wanted to help Ukrainian refugees (PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York has made a humanitarian trip to Poland after organising lorry loads of donated goods to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The duchess described the impact of the war on families as “unbearable to see” and said she wanted to “do my bit” to help Poland respond to the crisis.

Speaking from Warsaw, where she is being hosted by the city’s mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, she said: “This conflict is absolutely heartbreaking to watch. It is unbearable to see families being separated and civilians being caught up in the bloodshed.

“I have always believed the smile of a child is the most important thing in the world, so to see so many children caught up in this crisis is particularly affecting.”

She explained more than 1.7 million people – out of a total of almost three million refugees – have crossed Ukraine’s border with Poland and the reception they received “has been inspiring to watch”.

Sarah added: “I want to do my bit through my charity, Sarah’s Trust, and am here to hear more about what is needed on the ground.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
People cross the border from Ukraine into Medyka this week (Victoria Jones/PA)

“So far we have organised for three articulated lorries with supplies designed to help refugees from Ukraine in Poland. These include clothes for women, children, nappies, hand sanitisers, toiletries, torches, and non-perishable food like porridge oats.

“All of these items have been provided by kind-hearted donors in the UK who I can’t thank enough.

“I think those of us in countries further away have a duty to help the Polish people respond to this crisis. Two of our lorries have gone to Rudy and Czeladz, and the third one will go to the Silesia region.”

