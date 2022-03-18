Murder victim’s family claim Met still has ‘culture of corruption’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Murder victim’s family claim Met still has ‘culture of corruption’

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:33 pm
Michael Kellett, Professor Rodney Morgan, Baroness Nuala O'Loan, Dr Silvia Casale and Samuel Pollock, following the publication the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel last summer (PA)
Michael Kellett, Professor Rodney Morgan, Baroness Nuala O’Loan, Dr Silvia Casale and Samuel Pollock, following the publication the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel last summer (PA)

The family of a private investigator murdered 35 years ago have claimed a “culture of corruption” continues to “flourish at the highest ranks” of the Metropolitan Police.

Relatives of Daniel Morgan, whose 1987 murder remains unsolved, hit back after the force repeated its rejection of findings from an independent inquiry that it is institutionally corrupt.

The force instead insisted it can be the “police service that London deserves” and said “Londoners should be reassured by our work” as it promised to keep trying to solve the killing in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London.

Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report
The murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan remains unsolved (Family handout/PA)

In June an independent report accused the force of institutional corruption over its handling of the case, saying it had concealed or denied failings to protect its reputation.

At the time Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick apologised to Mr Morgan’s family – who are suing the Met – saying it was a “matter of great regret that no-one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel’s family”.

Publishing its formal response to the independent inquiry’s findings on Friday, the Met accepted “corruption was a major factor in the failings of the first investigation, but we do not accept that we are institutionally corrupt as has been suggested”.

It did, however, admit some officers “may be vulnerable to corruption” and said the force was “working hard” to root this out.

Mr Morgan’s family said they were “saddened – but not surprised” to see the Met “remains paralysed in relation to the panel’s key finding of institutional corruption: the Commissioner and her team remain unable or unwilling to confront its far-reaching implications”.

In a statement they claimed a “culture of corruption, cover up and denial” continues to “flourish at the highest ranks” of the force and “neither the Home Secretary nor the Mayor nor those in charge of the IOPC (the Independent Office for Police Conduct) have shown any signs of will or ability to address this crisis”.

Police pursued thousands of lines of inquiry and conducted six extensive investigations into Mr Morgan’s death, while numerous independent assessments and five forensic reviews have already been carried out.

Another forensic review of evidence linked to the case has now been commissioned.

Walk and Talk scheme
The Morgan report ‘raised serious questions’ over the conduct of Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The force said it has “improved significantly” in the past 35 years but that “in no way brings consolation to Daniel’s family who have been badly let down”, adding: “We remain committed to getting justice for his family.”

Those responsible for the murder have managed to escape justice, “for now”, the Met said, but insisted it had not “given up on this case”, adding: “There still remains a possibility of solving this murder. Our work to make that happen will not stop no matter how much time passes.”

A £50,000 cash reward for information leading to a successful prosecution – one of the largest rewards ever made available by a UK police force – is still being offered.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, who leads the response to the report, said: “There is undoubtedly more to do, but Londoners should be reassured by our work to address this report.

“We will use our response to these recommendations, as well as our commitments to build trust and confidence more generally, to be the police service that London deserves.”

The news comes after the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee called on the IOPC to decide whether it will launch an investigation into Dame Cressida “as a matter of urgency”, saying the inquiry raised “serious questions about the conduct of the Commissioner”.

The IOPC said: “We are undertaking our own assessment to determine whether there are any conduct matters identified within the report for any named police officer, including the Commissioner and former commissioners, that may require a referral to us.”

The findings of another police watchdog investigation into the Morgan case and how the force tackles corruption are also expected to be published soon.

