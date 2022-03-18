Tory MP jeered and told ‘shame on you’ at protest against P&O Ferries sackings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Tory MP jeered and told ‘shame on you’ at protest against P&O Ferries sackings

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:55 pm
Conservative MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke, outside Maritime House in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Conservative MP for Dover, Natalie Elphicke, outside Maritime House in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Tory MP was jeered by angry demonstrators who chanted “shame on you” as she attended a protest against P&O Ferries’ decision to sack 800 seafarers.

Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover, was heckled by union members outside Maritime House in the Kent town on Friday, with other protesters shouting: “You voted for fire and rehire.”

In October 2021, the Government blocked proposals introduced by a Labour MP to curb businesses’ abilities to lay staff off and take them back on different terms – a practice commonly referred to as ‘fire and rehire’.

Ms Elphicke seemed to join in with demonstrators’ chants as she walked with them to Dover Port, where members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union spoke about the reasons why they decided to protest.

Crowds of protesters gathered in Dover
Crowds of protesters gathered in Dover on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said she had been talking to the RMT about what could be done about the situation, and nodded her head in agreement with speeches made by members about how they will not stop fighting against the sackings.

Darren Procter, national secretary of the RMT, spoke to a crowd of around 250 demonstrators and vowed: “This is only the start. This is only day one.”

When asked how confident he is about workers getting their jobs back, he said: “We ain’t gonna lose. We ain’t gonna lose.

“We’re going to make sure our workers get back onboard their vessels.”

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh also visited the protest in Dover and described the sackings as “nothing short of a national scandal”.

She told the PA news agency: “I wanted to come straight down to Dover to stand with these workers and show my full solidarity.”

She added: “I will be taking action in Parliament next week to push the Government to take sanctions against P&O now, to push leverage on them, to force them to change course and if it’s not illegal … then we need to make sure it is immediately made so.”

The Dover protest was one of several demonstrations at UK ports on Friday, with others taking place in Hull, Liverpool and Larne in Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal