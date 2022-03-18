Dozens more Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Dozens more Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 5:03 pm
Surrey Police have charged dozens over Insulate Britain protests on the M25 last year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Surrey Police have charged dozens over Insulate Britain protests on the M25 last year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Surrey Police have charged 54 people over Insulate Britain road-blocking protests on the M25 on four days in September.

The latest charges follow similar action by Kent Police, who charged 74 people earlier this month, and the Metropolitan Police, who said on Thursday officers had charged 56 people.

The Surrey force said its investigation with the Crown Prosecution Service into the protests at junctions of the M25 on September 13, 15, 17 and 21 last year had resulted in 131 charges against 54 individuals, who have been summonsed to attend hearings at Crawley Magistrates’ Court from April.

A statement said: “All those who have been summonsed have been charged with obstruction of the highway or excluded traffic on a special road (pedestrian).

“Further charges have been brought against 11 of those individuals in addition to the above for criminal damage or possession of a bladed article.”

The announcement by Kent Police on March 11 was believed to mark the first time criminal proceedings had been launched in relation to Insulate Britain activists.

They have previously only faced legal action in the civil courts, with several jailed for breaching injunctions.

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, wants the Government to insulate all UK homes by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

It repeatedly blocked major roads between September and November, causing long traffic jams.

Activists often glued their hands to roads or each other to make it harder to remove them.

An investigation by the PA news agency found policing the protests cost taxpayers at least £4.3 million.

At one stage officers were deployed at every junction of the M25 in an attempt to stop the group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal