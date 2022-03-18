Mother accused of killing son told custody officer ‘my partner beat him’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mother accused of killing son told custody officer 'my partner beat him'

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 5:09 pm
Angharad Williamson and her partner, John Cole at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Angharad Williamson and her partner, John Cole at Cardiff Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A mother accused of killing her five-year-old son told a custody officer after her arrest “my partner beat him”, a court has heard.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021, having been subjected to a “brutal and sustained assault”.

Angharad Williamson, 30, Logan’s stepfather John Cole and a 14-year-old boy are on trial for his murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

The jury on Friday saw videos of Williamson being arrested the day after Logan was found dead, when she cried and shouted “I haven’t done anything wrong”.

In the footage taken from the body camera of arresting police constable Victoria Strong, Williamson can be seen sitting on the bottom stairs of Cole’s property in Maesglas, Sarn.

Williamson, sobbing, said: “I haven’t done anything, I ask for your help and now you’re blaming me.”

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Angharad Williamson (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

While the youth was being arrested, Williamson called to him and said: “Do what you’re told please. You have done nothing wrong.”

Williamson was taken to Bridgend Police Station, and while changing in a shower area made a comment to a custody officer.

In a statement read to the court, Clare Sparrow said Williamson told her: “My partner beats him and I was trying to deal with it myself.”

Ms Sparrow said she immediately told Williamson to make no further comment to her.

Another statement was read to the court by healthcare worker Andrew Vaughan, who had gone to the police station on August 2 to give Williamson her medication.

When Williamson entered the room Mr Vaughan said: “She said ‘I can’t believe it, I have just seen evidence of those two carrying the body out of the back door.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, near where the body of Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found (Ben Birchall/PA)

“I held him, I stroked his face, I couldn’t believe the amount of injuries on him’.”

He said the comment had “stayed with him”.

Phone evidence continued on Friday with discussions about the videos accessed on Williamson’s phone the night before Logan was discovered, which included a number of pimple or blackhead removal videos.

In total, 140 such YouTube videos had been viewed on the phone since November 2019, the jury were told.

Videos of that nature were said not to have been viewed on the phones belonging to Cole or the youth.

Police Constable Scot Anderson, detective sergeant in digital forensic investigations at South Wales Police, said the phones had been analysed to look for “patterns of viewing”.

The jury heard a clip entitled “Large blackhead extraction” had been viewed on Williamson’s phone at 1.17am on July 31, 2021.

CCTV footage from less than two hours later, at 2.43am, shows Cole carrying Logan out of the house.

Digital forensic investigator Jessica Rowlands gave evidence, and under cross-examination by Cole’s counsel David Elias QC, confirmed videos including “Kidnapped four-year-old Rebecca Lewis reunited with family”, “Family speaks after Utah babysitter is sentenced to prison for shaking baby”, and “Missing toddler just clung to me” had also been viewed on Williamson’s phone.

Williamson and the teenager deny both murder and perverting the course of justice, while Cole denies murder but admits the second charge.

Cole and Williamson are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.

