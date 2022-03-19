William and Kate all smiles as they arrive in Caribbean despite visit opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

William and Kate all smiles as they arrive in Caribbean despite visit opposition

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 10:54 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 9:04 am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana, at the Laing Building, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived in the Caribbean for the start of a major tour which has sparked controversy among local residents.

William and Kate‘s plane touched down in Belize after opposition from villagers, who cited a range of issues including objections to the couple’s helicopter landing site, forced a royal trip to a farm on Sunday to be scrapped.

The couple looked relaxed after their 11-hour long haul trip from the UK and were welcomed by Belize’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam as they stepped from the Voyager ministerial jet ahead of an official meeting with prime minister Johnny Briceno.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Belize’s prime minister Johnny Briceno and his wife Rossana (Jane Barlow/PA)

The tour is marking the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee and highlights of the visit will see the couple renew their friendly sporting rivalry when they take to the waters for a sailing regatta in the Bahamas in honour of the monarch’s 70-year reign.

In Jamaica they will celebrate the island’s musical and sporting heritage, with speculation rife Usain Bolt may be involved, and in Belize they will tour stunning historical sites.

The Belize Defence Force formed a guard of honour to greet the couple and, after military tunes were played by the unit’s band, William inspected the personnel.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, Belize City (Toby Melville/PA)

Watching was Kate who wore a blue Jenny Packham dress as the warm spring sunshine beat down.

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said the couple were “very much looking forward to visiting the Caribbean region” and to having the opportunity to thank communities across Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas for the support they had shown the Queen.

Like previous tours William has discussed the trip with the Queen and will be relaying sentiments from his grandmother in his speeches. The Cambridges have also met experts as they prepared for the visit.

The Duke is likely to have a follow-up chat with the Queen when he returns, passing on good wishes from dignitaries who the couple meet on their travels.

