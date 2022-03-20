William and Kate to visit beachfront village on day two of Caribbean tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

William and Kate to visit beachfront village on day two of Caribbean tour

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 5:50 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 9:18 am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Philip S W Goldson International Airport, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will learn about efforts to preserve Belize’s barrier reef as their Caribbean tour continues.

William and Kate spent around an hour chatting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife Rosanna after arriving on Saturday for the start of an eight-day trip to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple looked relaxed after their 11-hour long-haul trip from the UK and were welcomed by Belize’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam as they stepped from the Voyager ministerial jet.

When the Cambridges met Belize’s prime minister and his wife around an hour later, William said: “It’s lovely to be here.”

“Thanking you so much,” the Prime Minister replied, adding: “We’re so happy you’re here.”

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There were lots of questions in the car,” said Kate, laughing, and clearly referring to William.

The Prime Minister and his wife then invited Kate and William to sit in a lounge area in his office building which overlooks the ocean.

“It’s such a lovely view,” said the duchess.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
William and Kate were welcomed by a guard of honour when they arrived at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, Belize City (Toby Melville/PA)

The start of the tour began in controversial circumstances after opposition from villagers, who cited a range of issues including objections to the Cambridge’s helicopter landing site, forced a royal trip to a farm on Sunday to be scrapped.

It will be replaced with a similar visit that will see the couple tour a chocolate producer on Sunday and later travel to the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Hopkins.

This beachfront village is known for its welcoming nature and will greet the couple with a demonstration of Garifuna culture.

Acknowledging Belize’s world-famous marine environment, the Cambridges will also spend time learning from conservation specialists about marine protection and the restoration efforts of Belize’s precious barrier reef.

