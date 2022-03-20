Marshland blaze at RSPB reserve extinguished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Marshland blaze at RSPB reserve extinguished

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 8:18 am
Firefighters last night tackled a blaze thought to have been started deliberately on marshland on the Wirral (Andy Parry/PA)
Firefighters last night tackled a blaze thought to have been started deliberately on marshland on the Wirral (Andy Parry/PA)

A large blaze thought to have been started deliberately on marshland on the Wirral is no longer burning.

Just before 7am on Sunday Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed staff had carried out a thermal imaging sweep of the area and there was no sign of fire.

Fire engines were called at around 6.20pm on Saturday to Parkgate, near Neston, where around a square kilometre of marsh was in flames.

Wirral fire
The blaze is affecting around one square kilometre of marsh (Jack Dugdale/ PA)

The fire prompted concerns for wildlife on the marsh, which is an area of special scientific interest and a reserve cared for by wildlife charity RSPB.

Police have been advised it is suspected that the fire was started deliberately.

The fire service said six engines were deployed with firefighters initially battling two areas with beaters and hoses. Later in the evening crews set up fire breaks to protect nearby properties after leaving the fire to burn due to unstable ground.

Station manager Carl Nevitt, the officer in charge, said on Saturday night: “The marshland is a site of special scientific interest.

“The fire is covering around one square kilometre of the area and is being driven by wind.

Wirral fire
Fire crews are tackling the blaze (Andy Parry/PA)

“We have created fire breaks to protect properties and the police air support unit has been used to give us information on the directional spread of the blaze.”

An RSPB spokesperson said: “We’re shocked and saddened by the fire that has devastated the Neston Reedbed part of our reserve this evening.

“The full extent of the damage won’t be known until daylight tomorrow, and we’ll share further details once more information emerges.”

People have taken to social media to express their horror, with one Twitter user describing the fire as a “dreadful sight”.

Another wrote: “This is terrible and a disaster for wildlife at the start of the breeding season.”

