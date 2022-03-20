More warm weather and sunshine forecast for large parts of UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Much of the UK can expect to see more warm weather and sunshine this week after the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures reached 20C in some parts on Saturday for the first time since October, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said there are “plenty of sunny spells to come and temperatures will rise a little bit” in the week ahead, after a cooler Sunday.

High pressure is set to stay with us this week, and after a cooler day today, warm air will push up from the south on Monday. So, many can expect a settled and warm few days. pic.twitter.com/lGA75lP2GX — Met Office (@metoffice) March 20, 2022

The mercury is likely to sit at 15C-16C on Monday but forecasters are predicting highs of 19C on Tuesday, before temperatures hold steady in most of England at around 17C or 18C through the rest of the week and into the weekend – warmer than the average for March.

The vast majority of the UK is set to see continued sunny spells and dry conditions, with the exception of some localised showers in the Midlands on Monday and the North of England on Tuesday.

The east coast of Scotland could also see some low cloud during the week and temperatures could be cooler in coastal areas due to low sea temperatures and breezes.

(PA Graphics)

The north of the UK is expected to see highs of between 9C and 12C.

The pleasant conditions are due to the jet stream tracking well to the north of the UK, letting high pressure dominate from the east.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “This week is going to be very similar. We’re going to keep high pressure just to the east of the UK and that means it will be largely dry and settled with plenty of sunny spells.

Trees have blossomed in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

“There is the odd exception, there could just be an isolated shower across the Midlands on Monday, perhaps northern England on Tuesday, but they’re going to be very isolated and most places will be dry and sunny.”

Mr Dewhurst added sheltered areas “will continue to be on the pleasant and warm side”.

The temperature is expected to remain above average into the weekend but will then drop slightly into the following week.