More warm weather and sunshine forecast for large parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

More warm weather and sunshine forecast for large parts of UK

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 2:06 pm
Temperatures are likely to be in the mid to high-teens for most of next week (PA)
Temperatures are likely to be in the mid to high-teens for most of next week (PA)

Much of the UK can expect to see more warm weather and sunshine this week after the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures reached 20C in some parts on Saturday for the first time since October, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said there are “plenty of sunny spells to come and temperatures will rise a little bit” in the week ahead, after a cooler Sunday.

The mercury is likely to sit at 15C-16C on Monday but forecasters are predicting highs of 19C on Tuesday, before temperatures hold steady in most of England at around 17C or 18C through the rest of the week and into the weekend – warmer than the average for March.

The vast majority of the UK is set to see continued sunny spells and dry conditions, with the exception of some localised showers in the Midlands on Monday and the North of England on Tuesday.

The east coast of Scotland could also see some low cloud during the week and temperatures could be cooler in coastal areas due to low sea temperatures and breezes.

WEATHER Spring
(PA Graphics)

The north of the UK is expected to see highs of between 9C and 12C.

The pleasant conditions are due to the jet stream tracking well to the north of the UK, letting high pressure dominate from the east.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “This week is going to be very similar. We’re going to keep high pressure just to the east of the UK and that means it will be largely dry and settled with plenty of sunny spells.

Blossom trees
Trees have blossomed in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

“There is the odd exception, there could just be an isolated shower across the Midlands on Monday, perhaps northern England on Tuesday, but they’re going to be very isolated and most places will be dry and sunny.”

Mr Dewhurst added sheltered areas “will continue to be on the pleasant and warm side”.

The temperature is expected to remain above average into the weekend but will then drop slightly into the following week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal