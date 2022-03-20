Woman charged with murder after man’s body found buried in back garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman charged with murder after man’s body found buried in back garden

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 3:05 pm
Forensic officers at the scene in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton (Jacob King/PA)
A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found buried in a back garden.

Fiona Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday after Northamptonshire Police launched a homicide investigation.

The force said the body, believed to be that of a 42-year-old missing man, was found in the garden of a house in Northampton on Saturday afternoon after they were called to an address in Moore Street, Kingsley.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the address and the discovery was made after an extensive search, police added.

Body found in Northampton garden
On Sunday, two police officers guarded the door of the property, with a forensics team going in and out of the house.

Two police cars and a police van were also stationed outside the address.

Police said the remains are expected be taken to Leicester where they will be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the major crime team of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address.

“We believe it to be that of a missing 42-year-old male, but formal identification has yet to take place.

“Police officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area over the past couple of days.

“This remains a complex and challenging investigation and we are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 26 of March 16, 2022.”

Beal, of Moore Street, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

