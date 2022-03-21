John Caudwell and Modesta Vzesniauskaite offer their home to Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Caudwell and Modesta Vzesniauskaite offer their home to Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 12:03 am
John Caudwell and Modesta Vzesniauskaite offer their home to Ukrainian refugees (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Businessman John Caudwell and former Olympian Modesta Vzesniauskaite have joined a number of high-profile figures offering their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The couple said the situation of those caught up in the conflict was “beyond comprehension” as they kicked off a campaign to encourage other wealthy individuals to help.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Ms Vzesniauskaite, who was born in Lithuania, also shared memories of “fear and trauma” from her childhood, and the Soviet Union’s attempts to occupy her country on Bloody Sunday in 1991.

“I feel heartbroken for the people whose lives have been destroyed,” said Mr Caudwell, who is offering his detached two-bedroom Coach House in the grounds of his Staffordshire mansion to refugees.

Butterfly Ball 2019 – London
Mr Caudwell (centre) and Ms Vzesniauskaite (right) have joined a number of high-profile figures offering their homes to Ukrainian refugees (Ian West/PA)

“Picture yourself in that situation… you’ve got no home, and the fear of death and being murdered on the street is constant.

“It’s beyond comprehension.”

Ms Vzesniauskaite sympathised with the young victims of the violence, saying: “I know from experience the fear and trauma that the children and families in Ukraine are going through.

“It’s a feeling of terror I will never forget.

“On Friday 11 January 1991 when I was eight years old an alarm went off at school and a teacher said, ‘Run home quickly! The Russians are coming to occupy Lithuania.’

“I was terrified and ran so fast. For three days my family sat in the house feeling terrified.

“The Russian soldiers passed through my city to take the capital Vilnius and a lot of people were killed. But thank God that two days later Lithuania found freedom.”

The couple said the situation of those caught up in the conflict was ‘beyond comprehension’ (Hello!/PA)

Ms Vzesniauskaite was in Lithuania visiting her sick father when the Russian invasion began, and said as soon as she returned home she had urged her husband to help support those displaced by the conflict.

“When I see those mothers who had to leave their husbands behind to fight for their country and are now trying to keep their children safe, I feel their pain and how scared they must be, not knowing what will happen tomorrow,” she continued.

“When I returned home, I said, ‘John, we have to do something. We have to help.’”

Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are among other well-known figures in the UK who hope to take in Ukrainian refugees.

The full interview with Mr Caudwell and Ms Vzesniauskaite is available in Hello!

