Government failing to act on Grenfell recommendations, mayor Sadiq Khan says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Government failing to act on Grenfell recommendations, mayor Sadiq Khan says

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 6:01 am
The Grenfell Tower in west London on the day the first report into the fire which claimed 72 lives is published.
The Grenfell Tower in west London on the day the first report into the fire which claimed 72 lives is published.

The Government has “failed to complete a single recommendation” from the first phase of the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives, London mayor Sadiq Khan has said.

Sadiq Khan questioned whether the Government and the housing sector are taking steps to move forward with the recommendations from the first phase  of the inquiry.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said Mr Khan’s claim was “unfounded”.

The inquiry’s first phase  looked at how the June 2017 fire at the 24-storey west London tower block began, spread and became a disaster.

These were seen as some of the key findings might influence the deeper investigation of the inquiry’s second phase – into how it could happen in the first place.

Mr Khan said he was “extremely concerned” by the lack of progress made by the Government since the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report’s recommendations were published in October 2019 as he announced that the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has completed 26 out of the 29 recommendations which had been directed them and other fire and rescue services.

Tower block fire in London
People sign a remembrance wall near Grenfell Tower (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The  Inquiry’s Phase 1 report included 12 recommendations aimed primarily at the Government – to date none of these have been completed, and the Government has not  provided a date for when they will be, according to the mayor’s office.

It adds these recommendations include vital changes to legislation and national guidelines on building regulations, including those that relate to fire safety.

A DLUHC spokesman said: “The Government is making progress towards implementing the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s Phase 1 recommendations.

“We’re introducing the biggest improvements in building safety for a generation – with tougher regulations that will give more rights and protections for residents and make homes safer.

“Our new building safety regulator will enforce a more stringent regulatory regime for high-rise residential buildings, and oversee the safety and performance of all buildings.”

Introducing smoke hoods to aid in the rescue of people in smoke-filled environments and using 32m and 64m ladders to help tackle fires in high-rise buildings are among the changes the brigade has made since the Grenfell Tower fire.

It has also rolled out an extensive training programme to put in place changes for how the brigade responds to high-rise fires, including when the ‘stay put’ guidance is no longer viable and a mass evacuation carried out, according to the mayor.

The LFB has made “significant changes” and appears committed to putting the recommendations in place “as swiftly as possible”.

Tower block fire in London
Members of the police and London Fire Brigade observe a minute’s silence near to Grenfell Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Khan said: “However, I am extremely concerned the Government has failed to complete a single recommendation from the first phase of the inquiry.

“It is vital that the Government and the housing and building industries act now and do not wait for the inquiry’s next report to take action on such an important issue.

“Without faster action, the Government is failing the Grenfell community, putting lives at risk and leaving residents feeling unsafe in their homes. The Government, housing and building industries must not wait to implement the wholesale reforms that are needed to fix a broken system.”

When the first phase of the report was published, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs: “I will not allow the lessons of this tragedy to fall through the cracks.”

He said that where inquiry chairman and retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick recommends responsibility for fire safety be taken on by central Government, “we will legislate accordingly”.

He also said that “more widely, we plan to accept, in principle, all of the recommendations that Sir Martin makes of central Government”.

Tower block fire in London
Inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick looks at floral tributes to the victims of the tower block fire  (Philip Toscano/PA).

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said: “While there is some work still to do, I am pleased to say that we now have important new policies, practices, training, and equipment in place to help protect Londoners and firefighters.

“We owe it to the bereaved families, the survivors and the residents to learn lessons, transform our service, and improve.

“We also continue to have detailed discussions with community representatives about how we can improve our service and make it accessible to all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal