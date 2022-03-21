Spring temperatures expected to reach 20C in England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Spring temperatures expected to reach 20C in England and Wales

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 11:06 am
Warm spring weather is expected at the start of the week (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Spring will bring warm weather to much of England and Wales this week with temperatures expected to reach as high as 20C.

The pleasant weather comes as temperatures hit 20C in some parts on Saturday for the first time since October.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 19C or 20C across much of England and Wales on Tuesday, but forecasters say it will get cooler towards the end of the week.

Spring weather Mar 20th 2022
People walk by a flowering magnolia tree in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said “lots of places” will see temperatures in the high teens on Tuesday.

He said that while these temperatures are above average, they are not that unusual for this time of year.

The mercury hit 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland on Saturday.

This is some way off the highest UK March temperature which was 25.6C recorded in Cambridgeshire on March 29 1968.

Mr Miles said he would be surprised if that record was broken this month.

