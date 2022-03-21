Spring temperatures expected to reach 20C in England and Wales

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spring will bring warm weather to much of England and Wales this week with temperatures expected to reach as high as 20C.

The pleasant weather comes as temperatures hit 20C in some parts on Saturday for the first time since October.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 19C or 20C across much of England and Wales on Tuesday, but forecasters say it will get cooler towards the end of the week.

People walk by a flowering magnolia tree in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said “lots of places” will see temperatures in the high teens on Tuesday.

He said that while these temperatures are above average, they are not that unusual for this time of year.

The mercury hit 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland on Saturday.

This is some way off the highest UK March temperature which was 25.6C recorded in Cambridgeshire on March 29 1968.

Mr Miles said he would be surprised if that record was broken this month.