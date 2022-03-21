Boris Becker on trial accused of failing to hand over trophies to settle debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Boris Becker on trial accused of failing to hand over trophies to settle debts

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 1:21 pm
Boris Becker has gone on trial in London (James Manning/PA)
Boris Becker has gone on trial in London (James Manning/PA)

A jury has been told to ignore six-time Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker’s celebrity as he faces trial accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle debts.

The 54-year-old commentator, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is alleged to have concealed more than 1.5 million euros (around £1.3 million) and failed to disclose two properties in Germany as well as a flat in Chelsea, west London.

German national Becker is accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including those of former wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

Boris Becker court case
Boris Becker has gone on trial over charges relating to his bankruptcy (James Manning/PA)

The former world number one is also said to have failed to hand over trophies including for the 1985 and 1989 Wimbledon men’s singles title, his Australian Open trophies from 1991 and 1996 and his 1992 Olympic gold medal.

Becker, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he denies 24 charges under the Insolvency Act between May and October 2017.

They include nine counts of failing to deliver up trophies and other awards and seven counts of concealing property totalling more than 1.5 million euros.

He is also charged with five counts of failing to disclose estate, including the properties in Germany and London, shares and a bank account, two of removal of property amounting to almost 500,000 euros (more than £400,000) and one of concealing 825,000 euros (almost £700,000) of debt.

The prosecution is being brought by the Insolvency Service on behalf of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Becker, who collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player, arrived at court on Monday morning hand in hand with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

He sat in the dock, wearing a dark suit and white shirt, next to a German translator, who is assisting him during the trial.

Judge Deborah Taylor said it was not suggested Becker “does not speak English” but said he may need help with “technical vocabulary such as legal concepts”.

She told the 11 men and one woman sworn in to try Becker: “You must leave aside anything you have heard or any preconceptions about this case, including anything about this defendant, and start with a blank page.

“You must ignore this defendant’s celebrity and treat him in exactly the same way you would treat someone you have not heard of and is not in the public eye.”

Prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley is expected to open the case later on Monday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal