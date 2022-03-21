Boy found dead in river had internal injuries ‘consistent with child abuse’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A five-year-old boy found dead in a river had suffered severe internal injuries that were “consistent with child abuse”, a court has been told.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, on July 31 2021.

He was found by police around 250 metres from the flat he shared with his family in Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, and is said to have suffered more than 56 external injuries.

His mother Angharad Williamson, 30, stepfather John Cole, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot legally be identified, are on trial for murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

As the hearing began on Monday, prosecutor Caroline Rees QC warned the jury and others in the courtroom that they might find the evidence distressing, adding: “It might be difficult to listen to.”

The River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, Wales, close to where the body of five-year-old Logan Mwangi was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

During the first days of the trial, when a summary of the medical evidence was read out, judge Mrs Justice Jefford paused the hearing so jury members who were visibly upset could have a break.

Ms Rees reassured members of the jury that no videos or photographs of Logan’s body would be shown, and instead computer generated images of his injuries would be produced.

Williamson, who was in the dock next to Cole, sobbed throughout the evidence given by Home Office forensic pathologist Dr John Williams.

Dr Williams described finding extensive injuries on Logan’s body and head when he carried out a post-mortem examination on August 1.

Logan, who was three feet tall and weighed just over three stone, had 14 bruises and grazes on his head and neck, with dozens more on his body, legs, feet, arms and hands.

His internal injuries, described as so severe they were more likely to be found in a victim of a high-velocity car accident or fall from a great height, included a large tear to his liver and another to his small bowel.

There was also a degloving injury to the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine, which Dr Williams said was generally rare in children but that studies have found are “commonly recorded in abused children”.

The estate where Logan lived and the river where his body was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dr Williams said the internal injuries may have caused Logan to vomit “blood along with gastric contents”.

Logan was also found to have suffered a broken collarbone, which may have happened several weeks before his death.

John Hipkin QC, defending the teenager, pointed out the fracture had not healed properly and that Logan had not been taken to the hospital to have it treated.

“What would it mean in life to have that injury? One is pain, and secondly a lack of mobility?” Mr Hipkin asked Dr Williams.

“Yes,” Dr Williams replied.

Dr Williams concluded Logan died from severe blunt force trauma.

He added: “In the absence of a high-velocity accident it must be considered he died as a result of inflicted injuries made by a blow or blows, kick or kicks, impact or impacts with a weapon.”

The pathologist agreed the injuries could have been caused in one incident or in separate incidents when questioned by Cole’s defence counsel David Elias QC.

The ground floor maisonette in Sarn where Logan Mwangi lived (Ben Birchall/PA)

Logan had also suffered “significant trauma” to his brain.

Dr George Lammie, a neuropathologist who examined Logan’s brain, said the trauma had caused widespread bleeding and swelling.

Asked what symptoms such injuries would cause, Dr Lammie said: “If the brain continues to swell, brain dysfunction may manifest rapidly. This may manifest in headaches, nausea and vomiting, confusion or reduction in consciousness level.

“And if it continues it will cause a coma and then death.

“There appears to have been a significant period of survival after head injury and after critical reduction in blood to the brain.

“It appears to have been at least several hours. And it’s possible that there was more than on episode of head injury.”

It is alleged the three defendants were involved in murdering Logan before concocting a cover-up which included dumping his body in the river, phoning the police to falsely report him missing, and washing his bloodstained bed linen.

Williamson and the youth deny murder and perverting the course of justice. Cole denies murder but admits perverting the course of justice.

Cole and Williamson are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.