Orangutan vocabularies ‘shaped by social mingling, like in humans’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Orangutan vocabularies ‘shaped by social mingling, like in humans’

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 5:03 pm
Orangutan vocabularies ‘shaped by social mingling, like in humans’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Orangutan vocabularies ‘shaped by social mingling, like in humans’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The vocabularies of orangutans may be shaped by their social groups – just like in humans, according to a new study.

Researchers found the wild animals have distinct vocal personalities that are created depending on the social groups in which they live and communicate, instead of a fixed range of sounds as traditionally presumed.

The findings contribute towards the understanding of the origins and evolution of language, experts suggest.

They indicate that if communication is socially shaped, then this was also likely the case with the direct extinct ape-like ancestors of humans.

Dr Adriano Lameira, lead author and assistant professor at the University of Warwick’s Department of Psychology, said: “Great apes, both in the wild and captivity, are finally helping us to resolve one of the longest-standing puzzles in science – the origin and evolution of language.

“We can now start conceiving of a gradual path that likely led to the rise of the talking ape, us, instead of having to attribute our unique verbal skills and advanced cognition to divine intervention or random genetic jackpot.

“Many more clues await us in the lives of our closest living relatives, as long as we manage to guarantee their protection and their preservation in the wild.

“Each disappearing population will take with it irretrievable glimpses of the evolutionary history of our species.”

The researchers lived alongside orangutan communities in the swamps and low rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia, recording the calls of around 70 individual apes across six populations.

This is thought to be the largest sample ever analysed in this type of study.

In high-density populations, the orangutans communicated using a large variety of original calls, trying out lots of new sounds that were continually changed or dropped while the animals in sparser, lower density populations favoured more established, conventional calls.

Although these more dispersed groups did not experiment with such a huge number of novel sounds, when they did introduce a new call they kept it.

Their collection of calls was therefore richer than orangutans in high-density populations who continuously discarded new call variants, the study found.

The findings are published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal