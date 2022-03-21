Government did not try to cover up reports on cladding, Grenfell inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government did not try to cover up reports on cladding, Grenfell inquiry hears

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 5:07 pm
Senior civil servant Brian Martin said the report’s findings that the cladding failed fire safety tests ‘just got missed’ (PA)
The Government did not try to cover up reports stating that Grenfell-style cladding was unsafe for use on high-rise buildings 15 years before the fatal fire, an inquiry has heard.

Senior civil servant Brian Martin, who had been in charge of official building regulations guidance on fire safety for 17 years by the time of the blaze which killed 72 people on June 14 2017, is giving evidence during phase two of the Grenfell inquiry.

The 2002 reports were commissioned by Anthony Burd, who was a fire safety professional at the then-Department for Environment, Trade and the Regions, and was later head of technical policy for building regulations at the then-Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) between 2007 and 2013.

Previously, Mr Burd admitted that the two September 2002 reports, which outlined how “aluminium rainscreen panels with a polyethylene core” did not pass fire safety tests, should have been made public at the time.

A review conducted by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) for the Government showed that out of 11 cladding products analysed, seven failed fire safety tests and “aluminium sheet product” was “one of the worst performing” materials.

One of the reports, from September 16 2002, states: “The aluminium sheet product satisfied class 0 requirements, but in the full scale, intermediate scale and single burning item test proved to be one of the worst performing products.”

It goes on to say that “these issues may require further consideration”.

Lead counsel to the inquiry, Richard Millett QC, asked Mr Martin why the report only went so far as to say “may require further consideration”.

Mr Martin said: “It clearly needed to be raised in stronger terms.”

He was asked if it was expressed in such “feeble” terms out of a desire to “cover up” the report’s findings.

Grenfell Tower
Grenfell Tower (PA)

“No, I don’t believe anyone at the department or anyone at BRE would have deliberately concealed this”, he said.

“I can’t think of any reason why either group of people would have wanted to do so.”

Mr Millett QC asked him why the report does not spell out to the Government that if nothing is done then “people might die”.

“I wish I had a better answer, I don’t know”, Mr Martin said.

The lead counsel for the inquiry then asked him why the Government did not act on the recommendation to give the fire safety issues further consideration “oblique though it may have been”.

“I don’t think there would have been any reason not to act on it”, Mr Martin said.

“And again, it sounds awful, but I think it just got missed.”

