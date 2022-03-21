New facility to extract gold from electronics to open in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New facility to extract gold from electronics to open in Wales

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 5:41 pm
A Royal Mint employee with gold recovered from electronic waste (Royal Mint/PA)
A Royal Mint employee with gold recovered from electronic waste (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint is soon to start work on its own in-house recycling facility to extract gold from electronic waste.

The plant will be based at the mint’s headquarters in Llantrisant, South Wales, with work on the site due to start this month.

It is due to be fully operational by early 2023, the Royal Mint said, and will have the capacity to recycle 90 tonnes of electronic waste each week.

Gold
Precious metals are extracted from old circuit boards using a chemical solution (Royal Mint/PA)

Unlike existing electronics recycling, which involves waste being smelted at high temperatures, the new plant will rely on a chemical process developed by Canadian technology company Excir.

The waste is sorted to extract the circuit boards from laptops and mobile phones and then mixed with a patented formula to make a gold liquid in a few seconds.

The solution is processed to extract the solid gold, and the process can recover around 99% of gold in electronic waste.

The Royal Mint said the new facility will provide a new and reliable source of gold which will be fed straight back into the business.

Electronic waste is a growing problem, with an estimated 50 million tonnes produced globally each year.

Royal Mint
The Royal Mint's headquarters in Llantrisant, South Wales (Royal Mint/PA)

Less than 20% is thought to be recycled, and the overall volume of electronic waste is expected to hit 74 million tonnes by 2030 if no action is taken.

Sean Millard, chief growth officer at the Royal Mint, said: “This approach is revolutionary and offers huge potential to reuse our planet’s precious resources, reduce the environmental footprint of electronic waste and create new jobs.

“We estimate that 99% of the UK’s circuit boards are currently shipped overseas to be processed at high temperatures in smelters.

“As the volume of electronic waste increases each year, this problem is only set to become bigger.”

Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint, said: “Our investment in a new plant will see the Royal Mint become a leader in sustainably sourced precious metals and provide the UK with a much-needed domestic solution to the growing problem of electronic waste.”

