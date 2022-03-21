Stormont election ‘will decide direction for Northern Ireland’, says Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stormont election ‘will decide direction for Northern Ireland’, says Donaldson

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 8:09 pm
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Rebecca Black/PA)
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Rebecca Black/PA)

This year’s Stormont election will “decide the future direction for Northern Ireland”, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP and Sinn Fein will be vying to become the biggest party in the Assembly following May’s poll.

Whichever party secures the most MLAs will be entitled to nominate a first minister.

However with the Executive currently unable to fully function following the resignation of Paul Givan as first minister over the Brexit protocol, it is unclear whether the DUP will agree to nominate ministers after the election.

Brexit
Former First Minister Paul Givan (Peter Morrison/PA)

Sir Jeffrey has claimed Sinn Fein’s aim is to secure a border poll, while he wants to see the parties working together to “focus on what matters”.

Speaking at the Queen’s University Belfast as part of an Assembly election leaders lecture series, Sir Jeffrey described the poll as “unparalleled in its importance”.

“It will decide the future direction for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Sinn Fein has made it clear, even just last week with half-page adverts in the New York Times and Washington Post, this election for them is about having a divisive border poll.”

Sir Jeffrey insisted the “last thing Northern Ireland needs is a border poll”.

Mary Lou McDonald comments
Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)

“As we rebuild after Covid and deal with the rising costs of living because of the grotesque Russian invasion of Ukraine, the last thing Northern Ireland needs is a border poll,” he said.

“We need to get on with making Northern Ireland work. We need to focus on what matters.

“That’s why I will be publishing a five-point plan so that Northern Ireland can move forward together.

“Unionists and nationalists working together to ensure we fix our NHS, keep our schools world class, remove the Northern Ireland Protocol, help working families deal with rising costs and grow our economy with more and better jobs.”

The DUP emerged as the largest party following the last Assembly election in 2017 with 28 MLAs, just ahead of Sinn Fein with 27.

Since 2017 the DUP numbers have fallen following the removal of the party whip from South Down MLA Jim Wells and the resignation of North Down MLA Alex Easton.

