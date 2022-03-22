Tommy Robinson due at High Court for questions over finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tommy Robinson due at High Court for questions over finances

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 2:47 am
Tommy Robinson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tommy Robinson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tommy Robinson is due to appear at the High Court to be questioned about his finances after he lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian teenager.

Robinson – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – was sued by Jamal Hijazi after the then 15-year-old was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018.

Shortly after a video of the incident went viral, Robinson claimed in two Facebook videos that Mr Hijazi was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”.

Tommy Robinson protests
Tommy Robinson supporters (Steve Parsons/PA)

In the clips, viewed by nearly a million people, 39-year-old Robinson also claimed Mr Hijazi “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another boy at his school – allegations found to be false last summer.

After a pre-trial hearing in the libel case in November 2020, Robinson was ordered to pay £43,293 in legal costs.

However, at a hearing in March 2021, Robinson said he was bankrupt.

Last month, Mr Hijazi’s lawyers successfully applied for an order requiring Robinson to return to the High Court in London to answer questions about his finances.

Ian Helme said Robinson owes a “substantial sum” and that they intended to question Robinson “with a view to establishing what steps would be most proportionate to take with a view to maximising recovery”.

He later told the court that Mr Hijazi’s lawyers had information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of (Robinson’s) assets”.

While damages and legal costs from the libel trial were not mentioned, the former refugee was awarded £100,000 in damages and Mr Hijazi’s legal costs were thought to be more than £500,000.

Judge John Dagnall ruled Robinson should return to court, finding there were “legitimate purposes” for making the order.

Tuesday’s hearing in front of Judge Dagnall is due to begin at 2pm.

