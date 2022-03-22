EasyJet becomes latest airline to relax mask rules on non-Scottish routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EasyJet becomes latest airline to relax mask rules on non-Scottish routes

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:43 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 11:03 am
EasyJet has become the latest airline to announce a relaxation of its mask-wearing policy (Gareth Fuller/PA)
EasyJet has become the latest airline to announce a relaxation of its mask-wearing policy.

From Sunday, passengers and crew will no longer need to wear masks onboard flights if they are not a legal requirement at either end of the route.

It means mandatory mask-wearing will be dropped on UK domestic flights – excluding routes to and from Scotland, where face covering rules remain in place – and on flights between the UK and Denmark, Gibraltar, Iceland and Hungary.

The Luton-based airline said in a statement: “As a pan-European airline operating between over 30 countries, we must continue to ensure that we and our customers follow the legal requirements of all the countries we fly to.

“This means when flying to or from countries where mask requirements remain in place, we will follow the relevant legal requirements.

“We urge European governments to have a co-ordinated approach on the removal of the requirement where possible, to make it easy and clear for customers.

“We will aim to provide clear information to customers, including while onboard, detailing the specific mask requirements on their flight.”

Several other airlines have relaxed their mask-wearing rules in recent weeks, including British Airways, Jet2.com and Tui Airways.

