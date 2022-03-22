Man appears in court charged with murdering 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Man appears in court charged with murdering 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 11:41 am
Sabita Thanwani, 19, died at student accommodation in Clerkenwell (Family handout/Met Police/PA)
Sabita Thanwani, 19, died at student accommodation in Clerkenwell (Family handout/Met Police/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, who is also accused of attacking a police officer, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Arbour House, in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, central London, at about 5.10am on Saturday to reports Ms Thanwani, a British national, was hurt.

They attended along with medics to find she had suffered serious neck injuries and, despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene of Ms Thanwani's death
Police at the scene of Ms Thanwani’s death (PA)

Maaroufe, who appeared wearing grey clothes and a blue face mask, spoke only to confirm his name, age and that he has no fixed address.

Mohammed Zeb, defending, told the court that at future hearings “there should be an interpreter for the Tunisian Arabic dialect”.

Magistrate Greville Waterman remanded Maaroufe into custody until Thursday March 24, when he will appear for a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Asked by the magistrate if he understood proceedings, Maaroufe shook his head.

Mr Zeb said he would explain it to his client after they left the courtroom.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Whittington Hospital on Monday gave Ms Thanwani’s cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck, the Metropolitan Police said earlier on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate her death and provide support to her family, the force added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal