Queen in regal purple for virtual diplomatic audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Queen in regal purple for virtual diplomatic audiences

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 2:19 pm
The Queen on a screen during a virtual audience to receive Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar, and Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen on a screen during a virtual audience to receive Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar, and Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar and the Ambassador of Poland via video link.

The diplomats, who were at Buckingham Palace, presented the letters of recall of their predecessors and their own credentials at the audiences on Tuesday.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen receives Professor Piotr Wilczek, Ambassador of Poland (Victoria Jones/PA)

On screen, the Queen was seen smiling and wearing a regal purple day dress.

She welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, who was joined by Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa.

The monarch also received Polish diplomat Professor Piotr Wilczek.

In just a week’s time, the Queen is hoping to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen and Philip’s second son the Duke of York is planning to be present, despite Andrew paying millions earlier this month to settle in a civil sexual assault case out of court.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen receives Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar (Victoria Jones/PA)

Large numbers of the royal family are set to gather next Tuesday, alongside Philip’s friends, colleagues, representatives of organisations he supported and foreign royals to pay tribute to the 99-year-old duke who died in April last year.

Last week, the head of state missed the Commonwealth Day service at the abbey, a decision understood to be related to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

But she has continued with light duties including some face-to-face audiences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal