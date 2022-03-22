Tommy Robinson fails to appear at High Court for questioning over finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tommy Robinson fails to appear at High Court for questioning over finances

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 3:29 pm
Tommy Robinson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tommy Robinson has failed to appear at the High Court for questioning over his finances.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear on Tuesday in connection with unpaid legal bills after he lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian teenager last year.

The English Defence League founder was successfully sued by Jamal Hijazi after the then 15-year-old was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.

Shortly after a video of the incident went viral, Robinson claimed in two Facebook videos that Mr Hijazi was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”, claims a High Court judge later found to be false.

After a pre-trial hearing for the libel case in November 2020, Robinson was ordered to pay more than £43,000 in legal costs.

He declared bankruptcy about four months later.

Last month, Mr Hijazi’s lawyers successfully applied for an order requiring Robinson to return to the Royal Courts of Justice to answer questions about his finances.

However, Robinson did not appear at the central London hearing on Tuesday.

Ian Helme, for Mr Hijazi, previously told the court there was information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of (Robinson’s) assets”.

He said that the chance to cross-examine Robinson “under oath, accompanied by documents provided by the defendant, will provide for a more detailed analysis of his assets than might be possible through the normal bankruptcy process”.

On Tuesday Mr Helme said lawyers had “tried various methods to bring this to Mr Lennon’s attention” including sending documents by post to multiple addresses – including one in Tenerife and his ex-wife’s home – and to different phone numbers via WhatsApp.

Judge John Dagnall found that Robinson knew “perfectly well” that he was due to attend court on Tuesday.

“It seems to me at first sight a classic situation where he has decided not to attend,” he said.

Judge Dagnall said that “all I can do” is to refer Robinson’s non-attendance to a High Court judge.

“They may, if he or she chooses to do so, hold Mr Yaxley-Lennon in contempt,” he continued.

“That is a matter for the High Court judge.”

However, the judge added that any committal for contempt of court could be suspended.

The hearing continues and is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

