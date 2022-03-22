Tommy Robinson faces possibility of new contempt of court action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tommy Robinson faces possibility of new contempt of court action

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 4:45 pm
Tommy Robinson (PA)
Tommy Robinson (PA)

Tommy Robinson faces the possibility of being held in contempt of court again after he failed to appear at the High Court for questioning over his finances.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear on Tuesday in connection with unpaid legal bills after he lost a libel case brought against him by a Syrian teenager last year.

However, the 39-year-old did not appear for the expected questioning, which will now be referred to a High Court judge to decide whether Robinson is in contempt of court – which can be punished by up to two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

The English Defence League founder was successfully sued by Jamal Hijazi after the then 15-year-old was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.

Shortly after a video of the incident went viral, Robinson claimed in two Facebook videos that Mr Hijazi was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”, claims a High Court judge later found to be false.

After a pre-trial hearing for the libel case in November 2020, Robinson was ordered to pay more than £43,000 in legal costs.

He declared bankruptcy about four months later, which the court heard has since been discharged.

Last month, Mr Hijazi’s lawyers successfully applied for an order requiring Robinson to return to the Royal Courts of Justice to answer questions about his finances.

Ian Helme, for Mr Hijazi, previously told the court there was information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of (Robinson’s) assets”.

After Robinson failed to appear on Tuesday, Mr Helme said lawyers had “tried various methods to bring this to Mr Lennon’s attention” including sending documents by post to multiple addresses – including one in Tenerife and his ex-wife’s home – and to different phone numbers via WhatsApp.

Judge John Dagnall found that Robinson knew “perfectly well” that he was due to attend court on Tuesday, adding that Robinson had emailed the court asking for the hearing to be adjourned.

“It seems to me at first sight a classic situation where he has decided not to attend,” he said.

Tommy Robinson
Tommy Robinson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Judge Dagnall said that “all I can do” is to refer Robinson’s non-attendance to a High Court judge.

“They may, if he or she chooses to do so, hold Mr Yaxley-Lennon in contempt,” he continued.

“That is a matter for the High Court judge.”

However, the judge added that any committal for contempt of court could be suspended.

Robinson was previously jailed after being found in contempt of court after he filmed men accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage on Facebook, in breach of a reporting ban, outside Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

He was sentenced to 13 months after being found in contempt of court on the day of the broadcast but served two months in jail before being freed after that finding of contempt was overturned by the Court of Appeal in August 2018.

But the case was then referred back to the Attorney General and he was jailed again in July 2019.

Nick Lowles, CEO of Hope Not hate, said: “The fact that Tommy Robinson has chosen to risk going to prison for contempt of court rather than take the opportunity to answer questions about his assets is incredibly revealing.

“At Hope Not hate, we believe that Robinson is hiding at least £3 million in assets, and have collected enough evidence to prove it.

“It’s now clear that he simply doesn’t want to face the music.

“But this case isn’t just about money, it’s about justice.

“Tommy Robinson doesn’t care about the impact he had on the life of Jamal Hijazi and his family. He wants to continue to spread his vitriol and hate – and we are committed to stopping him.”

