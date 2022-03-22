Charles shows concern for prickly pal on Northern Ireland visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles shows concern for prickly pal on Northern Ireland visit

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 5:37 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 12:01 am
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

The Prince of Wales appeared taken with a prickly little pal during the first day of his visit to Northern Ireland.

Felix the hedgehog has seen a significant change in luck after growing very thin and ill with lungworm.

He is now back to a healthy weight and looking forward to being released back into the wild – even after befriending the heir to the throne.

Felix is one of the latest charges of Andrea Cowan, who runs Loughgall Hedgehog Rescue in Armagh.

The charity, which she initially set up in a shed at the back of her house, has rescued 300-400 hedgehogs, which are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the UK.

Hers was one of the organisations Charles met during a visit to Lissan House, close to Cookstown, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday.

He also met Jill, one of the hedgehogs too seriously injured to return to the wild

Royal visit to NI and Ireland
Charles meets volunteers from Loughgall Hedgehog Rescue (Liam McBurney/PA)

She was maimed by a strimmer, losing one leg and her sight.

Ms Cowan said: “Jill needs constant care but she is still active and gets round her garden. The prince was very interested to hear about her, he is very interested in wildlife and hedgehogs because they are in such plight.

“He (Charles) was very interested in what had happened to her, how it had happened and how she could be cared for.

“It was wonderful to talk to him because he was genuinely interested in anything to do with wildlife.”

