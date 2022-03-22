Highly endangered species of deer born at Chester Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Highly endangered species of deer born at Chester Zoo

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 6:59 pm
Lyra, a highly endangered Philippine spotted deer, pictured at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Lyra, a highly endangered Philippine spotted deer, pictured at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

A highly endangered species of deer has been pictured for the first time after it was born at Chester Zoo, Cheshire, in December 2021.

The Philippine spotted deer has been named Lyra after a constellation of stars, following a theme that is shared with her parents Nova and Cosmos.

It is estimated that as few as 700 of the species remain in the wild (Chester Zoo/PA)

The species has become extinct on several islands in the Philippines as a result of hunting and deforestation, Chester Zoo said.

It is estimated that as few as 700 of the species remain in the wild, according to The International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The species’ population at Chester Zoo is part of a conservation breeding programme set up at the request of the Philippine government.

Emma Evison, a zookeeper at Chester Zoo, said Lyra’s birth was a “significant addition” to the breeding programme, adding: “Every Philippine spotted deer birth is absolutely crucial to the long-term survival of this species, so we were absolutely overjoyed to see a fluffy bundle alongside mum Nova one morning.

“Crucially, the zoo is also working to protect the Philippine spotted deer in its homeland, while educating and empowering local communities that live alongside them.”

The deer has become extinct on several islands in the Philippines (Chester Zoo/PA)

Stuart Young, regional field programme manager for South East Asian Islands at the zoo, said they share “all of the important information” gathered during the programme with officials in the Philippines.

He added: “For more than two decades we have worked closely with our partners in the Philippines, helping to protect this charismatic species from extinction.

“This began by funding and helping to build vital conservation breeding centres on the islands of Panay and Negros, while providing caregivers with all of the important information that our experts here at the zoo have gathered by successfully breeding this highly endangered species.”

