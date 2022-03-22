Colm Toibin wins Rathbones Folio Prize after cancer diagnosis during writing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Colm Toibin wins Rathbones Folio Prize after cancer diagnosis during writing

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 7:33 pm
Colm Toibin has been awarded the 2022 Rathbones Folio Prize for his novel The Magician (Ian West/PA)
Irish novelist Colm Toibin has been announced as the winner of the Rathbones Folio Prize for 2022 for his novel The Magician.

Toibin, 66, has been awarded the £30,000 prize money for the first time after previously being nominated for the prize in 2015.

He was four chapters into writing The Magician when he was diagnosed with cancer, which was followed by six months of chemotherapy.

2022 Rathbones Folio Prize
Toibin was diagnosed with cancer four months after beginning his winning novel (Rathbones Folio Prize/PA)

He said: “I knew that if the cancer came back, the chances of writing the book were zero.

“Once I could really start working again, I worked really hard and really fast. Then I could worry about the health stuff. Anyway, I finished it.”

The Magician follows the life of German author, essayist, philanthropist and social critic Thomas Mann, a highly acclaimed figure in continental European literature and winner of the 1929 Nobel Prize for literature.

In the fictionalised biography of Mann, Toibin charts the turbulent story of the first half of the 20th century.

Toibin has previously fictionalised the life of novelist Henry James in his 2004 novel The Master.

The Rathbones Folio Prize judges – Tessa Hadley, William Atkins and Rachel Long – chose from a shortlist featuring novels, poetry and non-fiction from authors across the UK, Ireland and South Africa, including Booker Prize-winner The Promise by Damon Galgut.

The judges said: “Choosing one winner from the eight titles shortlisted for the Rathbones Folio Prize found us pulled in so many different directions by these extraordinary books, which we lived with and loved and read and read again.

“We sat around a table for several hours picking out lines and passages, taking in the very different worlds of each book and arguing passionately for every one of them. And then gradually it became clear – and was a surprise to all of us – that we’d each arrived at the same decision.

“Colm Toibin’s The Magician is such a capacious, generous, ambitious novel, taking in a great sweep of 20th century history, yet rooted in the intimate detail of one man’s private life.”

Toibin was shortlisted alongside Galgut, Natasha Brown (Assembly), Selima Hill (Men Who Feed Pigeons), Philip Hoare (Albert and the Whale), Claire Keegan (Small Things Like These), Gwendoline Riley (My Phantoms), and Sunjeev Sahota (China Room).

The prize was awarded to Toibin at the British Library.

